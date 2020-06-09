Livingston Parish reported its largest single-day increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus since May 25, increasing by 13 off of 265 new tests in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
While the local case count increased to 481, the local death toll remained at 31, the sixth consecutive day Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death. The parish has confirmed five deaths in the last 22 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 460 tests from the state lab, the same as Monday’s figures, and 7,055 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 265.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 43,612 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 562 from the previous day off of 11,066 new tests. That equates to a 5-percent rate of positivity, twice as good as the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
However, the Department of Health said that 155 of the new cases reported "are from a backlog that came in overnight."
"Most of these cases have specimen collection dates between 5/2-5/8 and 75 have unknown parishes," the Department of Health said in a statement.
The state is now reporting 453,668 completed tests, either through the state lab (25,365) or commercial labs (428,303).
The Department of Health has confirmed 33,904 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, more than 2,100 recoveries from last week’s figures.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,844 fatalities, a jump of 13 from Monday’s figures. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After increasing for the first time in nearly a week, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday, dropping by 14 to bring the statewide total to 568. This marks the 13th time in 15 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight decrease for the third straight day, falling by four to 67.
