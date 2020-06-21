Livingston Parish reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
There have now been a confirmed 683 cases of the coronavirus in Livingston Parish that have resulted in 35 deaths. Livingston Parish has reported six new COVID-19 deaths since June 1 and 157 new cases since June 14.
Across the state, officials are now reporting a total of 49,778 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 394 overnight off of 5,996 new tests. This comes after four consecutive days of at least 700 new cases, the most in a four-day stretch since April.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,993 fatalities on Sunday, an increase of one from the previous day. The state is also reporting 112 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 610,812 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (30,941) or commercial labs (579,871). According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 469 tests from the state lab, a rise of nine from Saturday’s figures, and 9,389 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 94.
After health officials were unable to provide updated data on COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage on Saturday, those figures were updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 28 from its latest update on Friday, reaching 589 statewide. Ventilator usage also showed a slight decrease, dropping by six to 69.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether the state will enter into Phase Three of reopening on Monday. Phase Two, which began on June 5, is scheduled to expire on June 26.
