Livingston Parish reported 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 391, and one new death as the state reached more than 28,000 “presumed” recoveries in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health reported on Monday that it had “resolved the server issue that impacted reporting on commercial lab data on May 23-24.” Commercial lab results were delayed for two straight days, which led to smaller daily COVID-19 case increases.
The local death toll increased to 27 fatalities on Monday, marking the first time in seven days that Livingston Parish reported a new COVID-19 related death.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now completed 307 tests from the state lab, a jump of 150 from the previous day, and 5,128 commercial lab tests, a jump of 237 from Sunday.
Across the state, health officials reported 640 new cases of the novel coronavirus off of 14,862 new tests, bringing the statewide total to 37,809. The state is also reporting 28,700 “presumed” recoveries, an increase of 2,451 from the previous week.
The state has now completed 330,898 tests, either through the state lab (17,396) or commercial labs (313,502).
Overall, the state reported 18 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,585 fatalities. This came one day after the state saw its lowest increase in new deaths since March 22 (seven).
For the first time in nearly a week, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased, going from 813 on Sunday to 847 on Monday. Ventilator usage across the state remained at 102 for the second straight day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.