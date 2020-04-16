The novel coronavirus reached 136 reported cases in Livingston Parish, an increase of three from the day before, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Livingston Parish is reporting no new deaths, according to the Department of Health, keeping the local death toll at five. The parish had reported four new deaths in the previous three days.

The parish is also reporting 399 completed tests through commercial labs — up by 14 from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.

LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 48 ventilators in use, with 158 available. There are also 88 ICU beds in use, with 108 available, and 928 total hospital beds in use, with 817 remaining.

Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.

The number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators from the novel coronavirus dropped on Thursday as the overall statewide case count rose by less than 600 for the fifth straight day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The number of reported hospitalizations dropped to 1,914 on Thursday, a decrease of 29 from the day before, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped to 396, also a decrease of 29 in one day.

The statewide case count of the novel coronavirus increased by 581 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 22,532, according to the Department of Health. In the last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is starting to see a “flattening of the curve” in regards to the number of new cases.

The reported statewide death toll rose to 1,156, an increase of 53 from the day before. This comes after the state's deadliest two-day stretch, which was an increase of 219 deaths over Tuesday and Wednesday. Fifty out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including five in Livingston Parish.

The state has now completed 126,586 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of tests (95 percent) have been conducted in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health. Louisiana ranks near the stop nationally in numbers of tests per capita.

Edwards held his press conference at 11 a.m. today, April 16, due to a call with President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 task force this afternoon, as well as a one-to-one interview with the Advocate. He will host a press conference from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center tomorrow, Friday, at 3 p.m.