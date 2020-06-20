Livingston Parish reported 31 new cases of the novel coronavirus, its most in a single day since mid-May, as the state reported at least 700 new cases for the fourth straight day in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Health officials were unable to provide updated data on COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage on Saturday, but all other data was unaffected.
The latest update comes one day after the Department of Health implemented a new process “for improved de-duplication and parish assignment of data received from labs around the state.”
In Livingston Parish, there have now been a confirmed 669 cases of the coronavirus that have resulted in 35 deaths, one more than Friday’s update. Livingston Parish has reported six new COVID-19 deaths since June 1 and nine over the last month.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 460 tests from the state lab, the same as Friday’s figures, and 9,295 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 293.
Across the state, officials are now reporting a total of 49,385 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 870 overnight off of 13,910 new tests. The state has reported 3,216 new cases over the last four days, the most in a four-day stretch since April.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 604,816 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (30,438) or commercial labs (574,378).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,992 fatalities on Saturday, a jump of 20 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 112 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether the state will enter into Phase Three of reopening on Monday.
