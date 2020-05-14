Livingston Parish reported 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus off of nearly 400 new tests in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting 343 positive COVID-19 cases based on 4,085 commercial lab tests, an increase of 390 tests from the previous day, and 54 state lab tests, an increase of three.

The local death toll remained at 23.

Across the state, the case count reached 33,489, a jump of 827 new cases off of 9,684 new tests from the previous day - a slight decrease in total tests, day-over-day, from Tuesday to Wednesday. The state is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards, on a town hall earlier in the day with the Advocate, the state had expected the large case jump due to "new labs" coming online. New labs tend to send a backlog of cases that can be several weeks old.

As a whole, the state reported 36 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,351 fatalities. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,193, a drop of one overnight, while there are 140 patients on ventilators, or a drop of seven from Wednesday.

There have now been 247,588 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (10,752) or commercial labs (2236,836).

On Monday, Gov. Edwards announced that Louisiana will move into Phase One of reopening the state on Friday, May 15. The decision was made after consultation with epidemiologists from the Office of Public Health as well as other health officials and professionals across the state, Edwards said.

Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.

The new order will be effective statewide, and Edwards expects a proclamation to come by Thursday with more guidance.

The governor is scheduled to address the media again tomorrow, Friday, at 2:30 p.m.