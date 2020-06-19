Livingston Parish has reported 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last two days as the statewide case count actually shrunk by more than 100 cases from the last update, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Health officials didn’t update the LDH COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, citing a need to “review all data” to ensure the public was getting the most “reliable information.”
On Friday, the health department said it had implemented a new process “for improved de-duplication and parish assignment of data received from labs around the state.”
With an improved system, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 787 cases reported to the state since June 18, to bring the total COVID-19 cases to 48,515, exactly 119 less than the figures on Wednesday.
Friday’s total case count reflects an additional increase of 760 cases that would have been reported on Thursday and a decrease of 1,666 duplicate and out-of-state cases.
“These have been removed in the updated case count today,” LDH said of the duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Of Friday’s 787 cases, just 7 percent were from congregate settings, such as nursing homes. The remaining 93 percent came from community spread. Of yesterday’s 760 new cases, 9 percent were from congregate settings, while the remaining 91 percent were associated with community spread.
“Cases are rising across Louisiana, especially but not solely in the Acadiana, Central and Southwest regions of the state,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health.
“We are seeing increases in hospitalizations, too. These increases and decreases do not just happen. They are a direct result of our everyday actions. We did the hard work in flattening the curve early on. We stayed home, wore masks and stayed six feet apart. Thank you to everyone who continues to do so – it is the only way we will get through this.”
In Livingston Parish, there have now been a total of 638 confirmed cases of the virus that have led to 34 deaths, one higher than the last update two days ago. Livingston Parish has reported five new COVID-19 deaths since June 1 and eight in the last month.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 460 tests from the state lab, two less than the figures over the last five updates, and 9,002 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 719.
That equates to a positivity rate of 6 percent, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 590,906 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (29,667) or commercial labs (561,242).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,972 fatalities on Friday, a jump of 15 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 112 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After increasing for three straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the second straight day on Friday, dropping by 24 to 561 statewide. Ventilator usage also showed a slight decrease, dropping by eight to 75.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether the state will enter into Phase Three of reopening on Monday.
