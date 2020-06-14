Livingston Parish reported one new case of the novel coronavirus and its first COVID-19 related death in 11 days in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 32 on Sunday while the local case count increased to 526. It was Livingston Parish’s first new COVID-19 death since June 3, and the parish has reported just six in the last 27 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 462 tests from the state lab, the same as the last two days, and 7,751 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 69.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 46,619 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 336 from the previous day off of 4,949 new tests. That equates to a 6-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The state had reported at least 400 new COVID-19 cases in each of the previous five days, including more than 1,200 on Saturday in what the Department of Health claimed was “a backlog from three labs of 560 cases going as far back as 4/25.”
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 509,332 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (27,527) or commercial labs (481,805).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,901 fatalities on Sunday, a jump of 10 from the previous day’s figures. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After decreasing for two straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased on Sunday, growing up 14 to 556 statewide. Hospitalizations have increased in two of the last six days.
Ventilator usage remained at 76 statewide for the second straight day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.