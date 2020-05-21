Livingston Parish reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on a day when the state reported more than 1,100 new cases that stretch back as far as March, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the COVID-19 case count in Livingston Parish reached 363 while the death toll remained at 26. This marks the third time in four days that Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish is reporting 4,813 commercial lab tests, up by 128 from the previous day, and 58 state lab tests, the same as the previous day.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 36,504 cases, a jump of 1,188 overnight off of 19,411 new tests. Of those cases, health officials say 682 (or 62 percent) are from labs that were reporting for the first time, with cases stretching as far back as March 25.
The state has completed 305,381 tests so far, either through the state lab (13,568) or commercial labs (291,813).
As a whole, the state again reported 21 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,506 fatalities. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 123 “probable” deaths.
As a key indicator in the fight against the novel coronavirus, hospitalizations and ventilator usage statewide both decreased for the third straight day.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 884, a drop of 47 overnight and the first time since March 27 that the state reported less than 900 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Department of Health is also reporting 107 patients on ventilators, or a drop of three from Wednesday.
