After the biggest single-day jump in reported cases of the novel coronavirus yet, Livingston Parish came back down.
Livingston Parish reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a much smaller increase than the 50 that were reported the day before, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
There have now been 347 reported cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish off of 4,164 commercial lab tests, an increase of 79 from the previous day, and 54 tests from the state lab, an increase of one.
The local death toll remained at 23. Livingston Parish has not reported a new COVID-19 related death in five days.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 33,837 cases, a jump of 348 overnight — much lower than the 827 new cases reported Thursday after lagging results from new commercial labs.
As a whole, the state reported 31 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,382 fatalities. All but six of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,091, a drop of 102 overnight, while there are 132 patients on ventilators, or a drop of eight from Thursday.
There have now been 253,189 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (11,114) or commercial labs (242,075).
On Friday, Louisiana moved into Phase One of the White House’s plan to reopen state economies that were closed amid the public health emergency. The move into Phase One officially lifted Louisiana from its stay-at-home order.
Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.
“This is not ‘mission accomplished’ or a victory against COVID-19, but it is a positive and hopeful move for Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday night.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
(1) comment
It would be informative if you also reported on hospitalizations in Baton Rouge region since that is where most Livingston Parish residents would go to hospital.
