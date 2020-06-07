Livingston Parish reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while the local death toll remained the same, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count increased to 464 while the local death toll remained at 31, the fourth consecutive day Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death. The parish has confirmed five deaths in the last 20 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 458 tests from the state lab, one more than Saturday’s figures, and 6,657 tests from commercial labs, an increase of six.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 42,816 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 330 from the previous day off of 5,996 new tests. That equates to a 5-percent rate of positivity, two times better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health has confirmed 31,728 recoveries from COVID-19, figures that were updated on Monday.
The state is now reporting 434,065 completed tests, either through the state lab (24,995) or commercial labs (409,070).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,825 fatalities, a jump of 11 from Friday’s figures. The state is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the sixth straight day on Sunday, dropping by seven to 575 statewide. That marks the 12th time in 13 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight decrease on Sunday, jumping by three to 74.
