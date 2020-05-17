Livingston Parish reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the local total to 348, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after Livingston Parish reported three fewer cases of the disease, though no details have been provided as to whether that was a technical glitch or an actual decrease in cases. Regardless, the local case count is one higher than it was two days ago.
Livingston Parish also reported one new death to bring the local death toll to 25. This marks the second straight day the parish is reporting a new COVID-19 related death after five days of no new fatalities.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish is reporting 4,363 commercial lab tests, an increase of 64 from the previous day, and 57 state lab tests, an increase of one.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 34,432 cases, a jump of 315 overnight off of 5,428 new tests. The state has completed 265,170 tests so far, either through the state lab (11,824) or commercial labs (253,346).
As a whole, the state again reported 12 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,425 fatalities. All but eight of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
As a key indicator in the fight against the novel coronavirus, hospitalizations and ventilator usage statewide continued to drop. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,019, a drop of nine overnight, while there are 111 patients on ventilators, or a drop of 12 from Saturday.
