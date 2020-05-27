Livingston Parish exceeded 400 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while the local death roll remained the same for the third straight day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Livingston Parish reported four new COVID-19 cases off of 138 new tests to bring the local case count to 403.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now completed 335 tests from the state lab, a jump of 12 from the previous day, and 5,332 commercial lab tests, a jump of 126 from Tuesday.
The local death toll remained at 27 fatalities for the third straight day. Livingston Parish, which reported its 27th COVID-19 related death on Monday, has reported one new death in the last nine days.
Across the state, health officials reported 443 new cases of the novel coronavirus off of 6,621 new tests, bringing the statewide total to 38,497. The state is also reporting 28,700 “presumed” recoveries, an increase of 2,451 from the previous week.
The state has now completed 347,647 tests, either through the state lab (17,917) or commercial labs (329,730).
Overall, the state reported 21 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,617 fatalities. The state is also reporting 105 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After an increase for the first time in nearly a week on Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the second straight day on Wednesday, dropping by 33 to 798. Ventilator usage across the state also saw a decrease, dropping by three to 100.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.