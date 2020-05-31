Livingston Parish reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local case count to 422 off of 140 new tests, in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also reported one new COVID-19 related death for the second straight day, bringing the local death toll to 29. The parish has reported three new deaths in the last 13 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has completed 449 tests from the state lab, a jump of three from the most recent figures on Saturday, and 5,762 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 137.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting 39,916 total cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 339 from the previous day off of 6,290 new tests. That equates to a 5-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The state is now reporting 375,109 completed tests, either through the state lab (21,102) or commercial labs (354,007).
According to the Department of Health, Louisiana is now reporting 2,686 COVID-19 related fatalities, a jump of six from Saturday’s figures. The state is also reporting 105 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After decreasing for the five straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a slight increase on Sunday, growing by four to 678. Ventilator usage remained at 84 for the second straight day.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding Louisiana moving into Phase Two of reopening the economy on June 1. Phase One, which the state entered after Edwards lifted the stay-at-home order on May 15, is scheduled to end on Friday, June 5.
