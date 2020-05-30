Nine new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Livingston Parish over the last two days, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Due to network technical issues, the Department of Health was unable to provide an update to COVID-19 case and testing data on Friday, May 29. Health officials said those issues are resolved, meaning Saturday’s update on cases and tests is reflective of the past two days.
Livingston Parish reported its first death in six days, bringing the local death toll to 28. The parish has reported two new deaths in the last 12 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has completed 446 tests from the state lab, a jump of 41 from the most recent figures on Thursday, and 5,625 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 198.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting 39,577 total cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 775 new cases over the last two days. Those results are based on 13,792 new tests, which equates to a 5-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The state is now reporting 368,819 completed tests, either through the state lab (20,395) or commercial labs (348,424).
According to the Department of Health, Louisiana is now reporting 2,680 COVID-19 related fatalities, a jump of 19 from Friday’s figures. The state is also reporting 105 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the fifth straight day on Friday, dropping by 40 to 674. Ventilator usage across the state dropped by six to 84.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding Louisiana moving into Phase Two of reopening the economy on June 1. Phase One, which the state entered after Edwards lifted the stay-at-home order on May 15, is scheduled to end on Friday, June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.