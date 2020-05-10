Livingston Parish has reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 24 as the statewide death toll surpassed 2,200, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The statewide case count reached 31,600, a jump of 183 off of 3,715 new tests. and the lowest single-day increase in new reported cases since March. The state is also reporting 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, though that figure will be updated Monday.
In Livingston Parish, the case count increased by one to 278 off of 62 new tests. As of Sunday, there have been 3,373 commercial lab tests, an increase of 60 from the previous day, and 51 state lab tests, an increase of two from the previous day, conducted in Livingston Parish.
As a whole, the state reported 19 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,213 fatalities. That’s the second time in three days the state reported less than 20 new deaths. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 73 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,324, a drop of 35 overnight, while there are 161 patients on ventilators, a drop of 24 from the previous day.
There have now been 215,872 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (9,660) or commercial labs (206,212).
Louisiana remains under a stay-at-home order until May 15. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce a decision on keeping to that order or extending it further by Monday, May 11.
