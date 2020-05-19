Livingston Parish reported one new COVID-19 death and six new cases of the novel coronavirus as the total statewide case count surpassed 35,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
After not reporting a new death on Monday, the death toll in Livingston Parish grew to 26 on Tuesday while the parish’s COVID-19 case count reached 356 off of nearly 150 new tests.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish is reporting 4,568 commercial lab tests, up by 145 from the previous day on Sunday, and 57 state lab tests, the same number as the previous two days.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 35,038 cases, cases, a jump of 329 overnight off of 8,325 new tests. The state also reported 26,249 “presumed” recoveries, up by 2,641 from the previous week.
The state has completed 278,073 tests so far, either through the state lab (12,432) or commercial labs (265,641).
As a whole, the state again reported 18 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,458 fatalities. This marks three straight days in which the state has reported less than 20 COVID-19 related deaths.
All but eight of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 123 “probable” deaths, up by 57 from last week.
As a key indicator in the fight against the novel coronavirus, hospitalizations and ventilator usage statewide both decreased following slight increases the day before. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,004, a drop of 27 overnight, while there are 112 patients on ventilators, or a drop of six from Monday.
