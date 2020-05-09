Livingston Parish reported one new death from the novel coronavirus and nine new cases as the overall statewide case count surpassed 31,400, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The statewide case count reached 31,417, a jump of 562 new cases off of 9,741 new tests from the previous day. The state is also reporting 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, though that figure will be updated Monday.
In Livingston Parish, the local death toll now stands at 22 while the case count reached 277. This came one day after the parish reported no new cases for the first time in more than a month, most likely due to only 17 newly administered tests from the previous day.
Testing got back on track in Livingston Parish to start the weekend. As of Saturday, there have been 3,313 commercial lab tests, an increase of 148 from the previous day, and 49 state lab tests, the same as the previous day, conducted in Livingston Parish.
As a whole, the state reported 40 new deaths from COVID-19 overnight to bring the total to 2,194 fatalities. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 73 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators remained the same as Friday, with 1,359 and 185, respectively.
There have now been 212,157 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (9,377) or commercial labs (202,780).
Louisiana remains under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who revealed the state’s testing strategy “going forward” on Friday.
Edwards said the state plans to hire as many as 700 “contact tracers” to determine exactly who may have come in contact with others carrying the novel disease. He also reiterated the state’s plan to administer 200,000 tests a month starting in May as officials begin reopening portions of the economy and lessening restrictions on the public.
Edwards’ current order runs until May 15, and he plans to announce a decision on keeping to that date or extending the order further on or by May 11.
