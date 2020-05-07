Livingston Parish reported one new death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 19 as the statewide death toll surpassed 2,100, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The statewide case count reached 30,652, an increase of 253 cases from the previous day off of 6,095 new tests. The state is also reporting 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19.
In Livingston Parish, the case count now stands at 268, an increase of two overnight. So far, there have been 3,151 commercial lab tests and 46 state lab tests conducted in Livingston Parish.
As a whole, the state reported 41 new deaths from COVID-19 overnight — which is an increase of 93 over the last two days — to bring the total to 2,135 fatalities. All but seven of the state-s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 73 “probable” deaths.
According to health officials, there are now 1,432 hospitalizations from the coronavirus, a decrease of 33 from the previous day and 80 over the last two days. Of that total, 189 are on ventilators, an increase of two overnight.
There have now been 200,767 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (8,913) or commercial labs (191,854).
Louisiana remains under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who plans to reveal the state’s testing strategy regarding test surging and contact tracing on Friday. In recent weeks, Edwards has said the state will administer 200,000 tests a month starting in May as it begins reopening portions of the economy and lessening restrictions on the public.
Edwards’ current order runs until May 15, and he plans to announce a decision on keeping to that date or extending the order further on or by May 11.
