(From the Louisiana Department of Health: Due to server issues, the most recent update is not inclusive of total commercial lab data. The State Lab data have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update.)
Livingston Parish reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 373, and no new deaths in the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest figures, which were impacted Saturday because of server issues.
The local death toll remained at 26 on Saturday, marking the fifth time in six days that Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has completed 133 tests from the state lab, a jump of 46 from the previous day and the largest single-day increase in state lab tests for the parish to date.
The number of commercial lab tests in Livingston Parish remained at 4,883 for the second straight day, but the Department of Health said in a press release that Saturday’s noon update “is not inclusive of total commercial lab data” due to server issues.
Because of the delay in commercial lab tests, health officials reported a comparatively small jump in new cases of the novel coronavirus across the state, with 115 new cases off of 2,639 new tests to bring the statewide total to 37,040.
The state is now reporting 314,447 tests, either through the state lab (15,629) or commercial labs (298,818).
Overall, the state reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,560 fatalities. There are 123 “probable” deaths.
For the fifth straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased statewide, dropping by 31 overnight to 833. However, ventilator usage across the state showed a slight increase for the first time in five days, jumping by eight to 112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.