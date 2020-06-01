Livingston Parish reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 428, as the number of “presumed” recoveries statewide exceeded 31,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
After reporting one new COVID-19 related death for two straight days, Livingston Parish didn’t report a new death on Monday, leaving the local death toll at 29. The parish has reported three new fatalities in the last two weeks.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has completed 451 tests from the state lab, a jump of two from Sunday, and 5,886 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 124.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting 40,341 total cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 425 from the previous day off of 12,261 new tests. That equates to a 3-percent rate of positivity, three times better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
There are now 31,728 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,028 from last week’s figures.
The state is now reporting 387,370 completed tests, either through the state lab (21,833) or commercial labs (365,537).
According to the Department of Health, Louisiana is now reporting 2,690 COVID-19 related fatalities, a jump of four from Sunday’s figures and 10 in the last two days, the lowest two-day jump in weeks. The state is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After increasing for the first time in five days, COVID-19 hospitalizations went back down on Monday, dropping by 17 to 661 statewide. That marks the sixth time in seven days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight increase on Monday, growing by two to 86.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding Louisiana moving into Phase Two of reopening the economy on June 1. Phase One, which the state entered after Edwards lifted the stay-at-home order on May 15, is scheduled to end on Friday, June 5.
