Livingston Parish reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and one new COVID-19 related death as the state exceeded 400,000 total tests, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count jumped to 446 off of more than 160 new tests, while the local death toll reached 31, giving the parish its fifth new death from the coronavirus in the last 16 days, including two in the last 48 hours.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 452 tests from the state lab, one more than Tuesday’s figures, and 6,195 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 161.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 41,133 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 387 from the previous day off of 8,974 new tests. That equates to a 4-percent rate of positivity, more than two times better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health has confirmed 31,728 recoveries from COVID-19, figures that were updated on Monday.
The state is now reporting 402,087 completed tests, either through the state lab (22,463) or commercial labs (379,624).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll jumped to 2,759 fatalities, an increase of 35 from Tuesday’s figures and the most in a single day since May 22 (39). The 69 total deaths over the last two days are the most in the state in a two-day span in nearly three weeks.
The state is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the third straight day on Wednesday, dropping by 22 to 617 statewide. That marks the eighth time in nine days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight increase on Wednesday, growing by three to 86.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will transition into Phase Two of reopening the economy at the end of the week. He intends to sign the new order into law on Thursday, one day before the current order expires.
Under the second phase, most businesses can resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.