Livingston Parish has its third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, Parish President Layton Rick told The News.
No other details were made available regarding the newest positive case, Ricks said.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, was first reported in Livingston Parish on Thursday, after a resident tested positive at a New Orleans hospital. The second positive case was reported Saturday, one day before the latest.
No other information on any of the three residents has been made available.
Across the state, the coronavirus has reached 837 positive cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest figures Sunday morning. It has now infected 35 of the state’s 64 parishes, and the death toll stands at 20, according to the Department of Health.
To stem the disease’s spread, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a “stay at home” order for all of Louisiana on Sunday. The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, and last through at least Sunday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.