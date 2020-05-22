Livingston Parish reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 366, and no new deaths in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local death toll remained at 26 on Friday, marking the fourth time in five days that Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish is reporting 4,883 commercial lab tests, up by 70 from the previous day, and 87 state lab tests, a jump of 29 from the day before and the largest single-day increase in state lab tests for the parish to date.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 36,925 cases, a jump of 421 overnight off of 6,427 new tests. This comes one day after health officials reported more than 1,100 new cases, though they stated that more than 60 percent of them came from labs that were reporting for the first time, with some cases stretching as far back as March 25.
The state has now completed 311,808 tests, either through the state lab (14,438) or commercial labs (297,370).
Overall, the state reported 39 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,545 fatalities. There are 123 “probable” deaths.
For the fourth straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage statewide continued to drop. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 867, a decrease of 17 overnight, and 104 patients on ventilators, or a drop of three from Thursday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
