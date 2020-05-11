Livingston Parish reported three new cases and no new deaths from the novel coronavirus off of 109 new tests, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The new figures come on the day Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce a decision regarding his stay-at-home order, which is currently scheduled to end May 15.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting 281 positive COVID-19 cases based on 3,482 commercial lab tests, an increase of 109 from the previous day, and 51 state lab tests, the same as the previous day.
Across the state, the case count reached 31,815, a jump of 215 off of 4,958 new tests from the previous day. The state is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.
As a whole, the state reported 29 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,242 fatalities. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,310, a drop of 14 overnight and 49 over the last two days, while there are 157 patients on ventilators, a drop of 24 from the previous day and 28 over the last two days.
There have now been 220,830 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (9,804) or commercial labs (211,026).
Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding his current stay-at home order amid the novel coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The current order ends Friday, when Louisiana could move into Phase One of reopening the economy.
Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.
In order to move into Phase One of the White House’s reopening plan, a state must see downward trends in people reporting COVID-like symptoms to emergency rooms, new cases, and new hospitalizations over a two-week period.
