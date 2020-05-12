Livingston Parish reported two new cases and no new deaths from the novel coronavirus off of 102 new tests, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The new figures come one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards said his current stay-at-home order would end on Friday, May 15.

As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting 283 positive COVID-19 cases based on 3,584 commercial lab tests, an increase of 102 from the previous day, and 51 state lab tests, the same as the previous day.

The local death toll remains at 24 fatalities, with no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Livingston Parish over the last two days.

Across the state, the case count reached 32,050 reported cases, a jump of 235 off of 7,182 new tests from the previous day. The state is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.

As a whole, the state reported 39 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,281 fatalities. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,320, an increase of 10 overnight, while there are 146 patients on ventilators, a drop of 11 from the previous day and 39 over the last three days.

There have now been 228,012 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (9,894) or commercial labs (218,118).

On Monday, Edwards announced that Louisiana will move into Phase One of reopening the state on Friday, May 15.

The decision was made after consultation with epidemiologists from the Office of Public Health as well as other health officials and professionals across the state.

Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.

The new order will be effective statewide, and Edwards expects a proclamation to come by Thursday.

“Like all decisions, this one involved a lot of time and work,” Edwards said. “We wanted to make sure we were following the [Center for Disease Center’s] vetted plan issued by the White House and Trump’s phased approach to reopening the country.

“I do believe we are striking the right balance with this plan.”