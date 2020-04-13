Livingston Parish reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the local death toll to three, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The first fatality among Livingston Parish residents was reported April 1 when Terry Magee, a resident of the Town of Livingston, was confirmed to have died from the disease. The two latest people to die from the disease have not been identified.
The parish reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to bring the local total to 122, according to the Department of Health.
The parish is also reporting 331 completed tests through commercial labs — up by eight from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 60 ventilators in use, with 141 available. There are also 106 ICU beds in use, with 84 available, and 970 total hospital beds in use, with 806 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 21,016 reported cases that have resulted in 2,134 hospitalizations, 461 patients on ventilators, and 884 deaths. The disease has now been confirmed in all 64 Louisiana parishes, and more than 45 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state about the COVID-9 crisis in a press conference at 3:30 p.m. following a tour of storm damage at the Monroe Airport in Ouachita Parish.
