(From the Louisiana Department of Health: Due to server issues, the most recent update is not inclusive of total commercial lab data. The State Lab data have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update.)
Livingston Parish reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 375, and no new deaths in the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest figures, which were impacted for the second straight day because of server issues.
The local death toll remained at 26 on Sunday, marking the sixth time in seven days that Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has completed 157 tests from the state lab, a jump of 24 from the previous day and a jump of 70 in the last two days.
But for the second straight day, the Department of Health said in a press release that its noon update was “not inclusive of total commercial lab data” due to server issues. The number of commercial lab tests in Livingston Parish bumped up to 4,891, just eight more than Saturday’s figures, which didn’t report a new commercial lab test.
Because of the delay in commercial lab tests, health officials reported another small increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus across the state, with 129 new cases off of 1,589 new tests to bring the statewide total to 37,169.
The state has now completed 316,036 tests, either through the state lab (16,326) or commercial labs (299,710).
Overall, the state reported seven new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,567 fatalities. That’s the smallest single-day jump in new deaths since March.
For the sixth straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased, dropping by 20 overnight to 813, also a drop of 51 over two days.
Ventilator usage across the state also decreased after a slight increase Saturday, dropping by 10 to 102.
