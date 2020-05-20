Livingston Parish reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus off of nearly 120 new tests while also reporting no new deaths in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, the COVID-19 case count in Livingston Parish reached 358 confirmed cases while the death toll remained at 26. This marks the second time in three days that Livingston Parish didn't report a new COVID-19 related death.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish is reporting 4,685 commercial lab tests, up by 117 from the previous day, and 58 state lab tests, an increase of one and the first increase in three days.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 35,316 cases, cases, a jump of 278 overnight off of 7,897 new tests. The state also reported 26,249 “presumed” recoveries, up by 2,641 from the previous week.
The state has completed 285,970 tests so far, either through the state lab (12,795) or commercial labs (273,175).
As a whole, the state again reported 27 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,485 fatalities. That breaks a three-day run in which the state reported less than 20 new daily COVID-19 related deaths.
All but eight of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 123 “probable” deaths, up by 57 from last week.
As a key indicator in the fight against the novel coronavirus, hospitalizations and ventilator usage statewide both decreased for the second straight day.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 931, a drop of 73 overnight and the first time since March 28 that the state reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Department of Health is also reporting 110 patients on ventilators, or a drop of two from Tuesday.
