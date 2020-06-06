Livingston Parish reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday off nearly 90 new tests, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count increased to 460 while the local death toll remained at 31, the third consecutive day Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death. The parish has confirmed five deaths in the last 19 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 457 tests from the state lab, three more than Friday’s figures, and 6,651 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 85.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 42,486 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 497 from the previous day off of 7,283 new tests. That equates to a 6-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health has confirmed 31,728 recoveries from COVID-19, figures that were updated on Monday.
The state is now reporting 428,069 completed tests, either through the state lab (24,564) or commercial labs (403,505).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,814 fatalities, a jump of 13 from Friday’s figures. The state is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the sixth straight day on Thursday, dropping by 22 to 582 statewide. That marks the 11th time in 12 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight increase on Saturday, jumping by two to 77.
