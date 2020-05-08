Livingston Parish reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 21 as the statewide death toll pushed past 2,150, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The statewide case count reached 30,855, a slight increase of 203 from the previous day but off of only 1,649 new tests. The state is also reporting 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19.
Livingston Parish reported no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than a month, and the local case count remains at 268. However, the parish also reported its lowest number of new tests after 10 straight days of at least 90 new tests.
So far, there have been 3,165 commercial lab tests, an increase of 14 from the previous day, and 49 state lab tests, an increase of three from the previous day, conducted in Livingston Parish.
As a whole, the state reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19 overnight to bring the total to 2,154 fatalities. All but seven of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 73 “probable” deaths.
According to health officials, there are now 1,359 hospitalizations from the coronavirus, a decrease of 73 from the previous day and 153 over the last three days. Of that total, 185 are on ventilators, a drop of four overnight.
There have now been 202,416 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (9,112) or commercial labs (193,304).
Louisiana remains under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who plans to reveal the state’s testing strategy “going forward” on Friday at 3 p.m. In recent weeks, Edwards has said the state will administer 200,000 tests a month starting in May as it begins reopening portions of the economy and lessening restrictions on the public.
The key to reopening the state, according to Edwards, is test surging and contact tracing. Edwards announced earlier this week that 700 people will work on call centers across the state to determine exactly who have come in contact with others carrying the novel disease.
Edwards’ current order runs until May 15, and he plans to announce a decision on keeping to that date or extending the order further on or by May 11.
