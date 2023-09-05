A Livingston Parish school bus was involved in a three-car accident today (Sept. 5), which occurred around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 16 and Cane Market Road in the Watson community.
The bus driver has been ticketed with reckless operation for rear-ending a UPS truck that had stopped with other traffic to avoid a vehicle that had been pulled to the shoulder of the highway by a local police officer. The collision caused the UPS truck to strike another vehicle.
Livingston Parish officials report that 55 students from South Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School were on board the bus at the time of the incident.
Five students reported minor discomfort following the incident, and they were released to the custody of their parents with recommendations for a medical check-up, as a precaution.
Fifteen other children were also released to the custody of their parents who picked them up on site. The remaining 35 children were transported by a second bus to their homes.
School officials will follow standard procedures for investigating and responding to a bus accident, in accordance with the district’s policy.
