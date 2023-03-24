Livingston Parish Public Schools will host a district-wide career fair from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The career fair will be held at the new Southside campus, located at 26535 La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs.
Applicants for job positions are needed in all classifications across the district, including teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, food service technicians, maintenance workers, technology specialists and various special education professionals, according to Human Resources Supervisor Steve Vampran.
Vampran noted that the career fair is not for current employees but for prospective candidates to add to the district team.
He also said the district held its career fair last year in June, but this year’s event was scheduled earlier to allow Livingston Parish to compete with other school districts that are hosting similar job fairs in the coming weeks.
“This is a highly competitive environment,” he said. “We decided to move our event up earlier in the year to allow our administrators and school principals an opportunity to interview more candidates.”
Vampran said those interested in working for Livingston Parish Public Schools can fill
out an online registration form, which is available at www.lpsb.org.
