The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will dismiss early on Wednesday, Oct. 28, due to weather concerns from Tropical Storm Zeta, school officials have announced.
Parents are urged to contact their child’s/children’s school regarding dismissal times.
The National Weather Service expects Zeta to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening as a strong Category 1 storm.
Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in advance of Zeta, which could be a record-breaking fifth named storm to strike Louisiana this hurricane season.
Portions of Livingston Parish are currently under a hurricane warning.
