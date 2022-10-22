Approximately 21 Livingston Parish bus drivers did not report to work Friday afternoon in an “apparent protest,” according to school officials.
That total accounts for about 7 percent of the district’s nearly 300 bus drivers. The absences primarily impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which reported 19 of the 21 absences, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
At least three schools made posts on their social media pages regarding the driver shortage: Doyle Elementary, North Corbin Elementary, and South Fork Elementary. Some drivers sent text messages to the parents of the children who ride their buses through the district’s “Remind” system.
Most of the absences were reported after the workday began on Friday, Murphy said. None of the drivers contacted the district administration to report their absence or to formally file a reason for their absence, other than entering a sick day on the LPPS Frontline program, Murphy said.
“The district was able to fill one of the absent bus driver’s routes with another driver,” Murphy said in a statement. “In other cases, existing drivers were available to cover some of the abandoned routes. Where routes could not be covered, the schools contacted parents to make arrangements for those children to be picked up, or in some cases, have another school employee transport them home with parental permission.”
Murphy said “no child was left unattended” and that school administrators and teachers stayed with affected students “until proper transportation was available.”
Some of the drivers wrote in their personal messages that they plan to not report for work on Monday, Oct. 24, according to Murphy. He said the district’s transportation staff and school leaders will work with Driver Team leaders “to determine how many bus routes might be affected on Monday, and from there we will determine if those routes can be appropriately covered by other drivers.”
“If there are cases where that is not possible, our school principals will contact parents Sunday evening to make them aware of the situation,” Murphy said.
Murphy urged parents to the social media pages of their child’s school and the district for information on bus routes.
“I want to thank those drivers and our employees who worked with our children and our parents to ensure every child impacted by these absent bus drivers was accounted for, was kept safe, and was ultimately delivered home,” Murphy said.
The protest concluded a tense week for many of the school system's bus drivers, who voiced anger with their heavy workload and low pay during two School Board meetings this week.
On Thursday, the school board approved a compensation package that would pay drivers $10 per extra run once they meet their monthly allotment. However, that package is pending a “favorable” advisory opinion from the Department of Labor regarding its legality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.