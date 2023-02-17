Livingston Parish Public Schools has announced the dates and guidelines for summer remediation courses that will be provided to students this summer, following the results of end-of-year testing and/or course results this school year.
Those programs include:
-- 8th Grade Summer Remediation – June 19-23
-- High School Summer Remediation – June 19-23 and June 26-29
-- 3rd & 4th Grade Summer Boost – July 17-21
Supervisor of Assessment and Accountability Kelly LaBauve said this year’s summer remediation sessions for 8th graders and high school students will be fewer days, but classes will be held for six hours per day. The session for 3rd and 4th graders will be held later in the summer, and those classes will extend for eight hours per day, LaBauve said.
“We believe the new structure of these sessions will enhance the students’ ability to learn and retain the material,” LaBauve said. “For the younger students, having their session closer to the start of the new school year will be enable them to ‘carry over’ their learned skills into the new school year, giving them a stronger start in the new school year.”
LaBauve said summer remediation will be recommended to those 8th graders who do not pass due to pupil progression requirements, and to high school students who need help with improving LEAP assessments that are required for graduation.
The summer boost session will be offered to students in grades 3 and 4 who score below the “core” rating on the state’s DIBELS 8 literacy screening test that is given near the end of the school year.
The session is being provided in response to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (BESE) policy revision; most notably, Bulletin 1566, which addresses students at-risk in developing grade-level literacy skills.
Those students in 4th grade who do not meet pupil progression requirements will also attend the Summer Boost session.
LaBauve said school administrators will inform parents of their child’s need for the 3rd and 4th Grade Summer Boost by a phone call and letter no later than May 19. Letters of intent for the child to attend the session must be signed by the parent and returned to the child’s school no later than May 22.
Parents who do not agree with sending their child to the summer session must meet with school administrator to determine alternative options.
School administrators will contact the parents of those students in 8th grade and high school who do not meet pupil progression requirements or who need help meeting LEAP assessment requirements for graduation by a mailed letter at the end of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.