The Livingston Parish public school system has announced its student, teacher, and principal of the year winners.
The awards were broken into three categories: elementary, middle school, and high school.
The winners are listed below:
LPPS Students of the Year
Adeline Wolfe, Juban Parc Elementary (elementary)
Sadie Foster, Southside Junior (middle school)
Sylvia White, Live Oak High School (high school)
LPPS Teachers of the Year
Brice Larson, Northside Elementary (elementary)
Tara Hymel, North Corbin Junior (middle school)
Yvette Hill, Springfield High (high school)
LPPS Principals of the Year
Lauren Kennedy, Juban Parc Elementary (elementary)
Brian Gunter, Westside Junior (middle school)
Jason St. Pierre, Walker High (high school)
