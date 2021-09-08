After being cancelled for more than a week following Hurricane Ida, Livingston Parish Public Schools will restart athletic competition this weekend, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
Football, volleyball, and cross country teams are slated to resume competition, Murphy said.
“We want to thank our local leaders for working with our schools to make these competition events possible,” Murphy said in a statement. “We want to remind our students and parents that a nightly curfew ordinance is still in effect, and that exceptions are being made to allow for our evening games.
“We would ask that you enjoy the games, but please be respectful of travel limitations and be safe.”
The following high schools will have games this weekend:
Albany High School
-- Football: Albany vs. St. Michael at Walker Stadium (7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10)
Denham Spring High School
-- Volleyball tournament: Teams at Dutchtown High (Sept. 9-11, times to be determined)
-- Football: Denham Springs vs. East Iberville at Yellow Jacket Stadium (7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10)
-- Cross country: Meet at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge (8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11)
Live Oak High School
-- Football: Live Oak at Pearl River Central in Mississippi (7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10)
-- Cross country: Meet at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge (8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11)
-- Volleyball: Games at Live Oak Gym (1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11)
Springfield High School
-- Football: Springfield vs. Broadmoor at Woodlawn High School (7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10)
Walker High School
-- Volleyball: Central at Walker (6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9)
-- Cross country: Meet at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge (8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11)
-- Football: Walker vs. St. Amant at Dutchtown High School (6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11)
