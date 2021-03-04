Livingston Parish Public Schools recently announced registration schedules for parents wishing to enroll their children in kindergarten or Pre-K classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Kindergarten registrations will be held at the individual elementary school campuses across the parish.
Pre-K applications, meanwhile, will be managed through an online application system. No paper applications will be accepted.
“It’s very important that our parents provide the necessary documentation and follow the schedules that apply to their particular program or school,” said Elementary Instruction Supervisor Stacey Milton in a statement. “The defined schedule times and use of online applications for Pre-K students will allow us to effectively enroll our youngest students while maintaining COVID protocols.”
Parents of kindergarten registrants must bring or email a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, vaccination record, and proof of residency for each child. A child must have turned 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021, to be eligible for kindergarten.
Parents of Pre-K registrants must submit required documentation electronically during one of three application rounds. Applicants must upload copies of a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record, proof of residency, and proof of income for every adult in the household. A child must have turned 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021, to be eligible for Pre-K.
Final eligibility is based on the child’s age and gross household income. Seats will be filled by placing all eligible applications in a lottery after each application round.
A full listing of all kindergarten registration schedules, required documentation for each category and information on online application procedures for Pre-K applicants is available online at www.lppsearlychildhood.com.
Kindergarten Registration
Milton said parents should visit the website of their child’s school to obtain specific details concerning health guidelines for each campus.
Parents who are uncertain of their child’s home-based school can visit the district website at www.lpsb.org, click on the “Parents” link, then click on “Transportation Department” to enter their address to learn which bus, which school and what time schedule applies to their child.
The school schedules for kindergarten registration are as follows:
Albany Lower Elementary
Date: March 15
Time: 9 a.m. to noon (registrants can arrive anytime during this period)
Denham Springs Elementary
Date: April 23
Time: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (registrants can arrive anytime during this period)
Doyle Elementary
Date: April 16
Times: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names Q-Z
Eastside Elementary
Date: March 26
Time: 9 a.m. to noon (registrants can arrive anytime during this period)
French Settlement Elementary
Date: April 16
Time: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (registrants can arrive anytime during this period)
Freshwater Elementary
Date: May 4
Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (registrants can arrive anytime during this period)
Frost
Date: March 12
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (registrants can arrive anytime during this period)
Gray’s Creek Elementary
Date: May 14
Times: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
Holden
Date: April 1
Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names Q-Z
Juban Parc Elementary
Date: April 16
Times: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for registrants with last names Q-Z
Levi Milton Elementary
Date: April 16
Time: 9 a.m. to noon (registrants can arrive anytime during this period)
Lewis Vincent Elementary
Date: May 7
Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-E; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names F-J; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names K-O; 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names P-T; and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for registrants with last names U-Z;
Live Oak Elementary
Date: May 7
Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names Q-Z
Maurepas
Date: March 19
Times: By appointment from 8 a.m. to noon
Note: Parents should email cassie.felps@lpsb.org for an appointment
North Corbin Elementary
Date: May 7
Times: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-K; and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names L-Z
North Live Oak Elementary
Date: April 16
Times: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L; and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
Northside Elementary
Date: March 19
Times: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names Q-Z
Seventh Ward Elementary
Date: April 1
Times: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
South Fork Elementary
Date: April 23
Times: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
South Live Oak Elementary
Date: April 23
Times: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L; noon to 2 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
South Walker Elementary
Date: April 16
Times: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 10:30 to noon for registrants with last names J-R; and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for registrants with last names S-Z.
Note: Kindergarten packets will be available for pick up March 29 in the school lobby
Southside Elementary
Date: April 14
Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-H; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names I-P; and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names Q-Z
Springfield Elementary
Date: April 15
Time: 9 a.m. to noon – registrants can arrive anytime during this period;
Walker Elementary
Date: April 13
Times: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
Pre-K Applications
There will be three application rounds to sign up for Pre-K, and they are as follows:
-- April 5-30
-- May 1-16
-- May 17-ongoing throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Applications and required documents can be submitted to the district through a smartphone (Apple or Android), laptop, computer, or tablet at any time once an application window opens by going online to www.applytolppsearlychildhood.com.
Milton noted that some campuses are hosting on-campus days for parents to receive application assistance; however, not all schools are.
Parents whose home-based schools are not hosting an on-campus day should contact the school via phone or email, or the district’s Early Childhood Office at 225-686-4302, 225-686-4265 or by email at earlychildhood@lpsb.org, to request assistance in completing the online application, if needed.
Contact information for all district schools can be found by visiting the district website at www.lpsb.org, click on “Schools” and scroll down to access information.
Schools hosting on-campus application assistance for Pre-K are:
Denham Springs Elementary
Date: April 23
Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (applicants can arrive anytime during this period)
Frost School
Date: April 16
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (by appointment only; contact the school in advance)
Holden
Date: April 12
Times: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. (applicants can arrive anytime during either period)
Juban Parc Elementary
Date: April 16
Times: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for applicants with last names A-I; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for applicants with last names J-P; and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for applicants with last names Q-Z
Levi Milton Elementary
Date: April 16
Time: 9 a.m. to noon (applicants can arrive anytime during this period)
Lewis Vincent Elementary
Date: April 16
Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for applicants with last names A-E; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for applicants with last names F-J; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for applicants with last names K-O; 11 a.m. to noon for applicants with last names P-T; and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for applicants with last names U-Z
Seventh Ward Elementary
Date: April 15
Times: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for applicants with last names A-L; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for applicants with last names M-Z;
Southside Elementary
First Date: April 14
Time: noon to 2 p.m. (applicants can arrive anytime during this period)
Second Date: April 15
Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for applicants with last names A-H; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for applicants with last names I-P; and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for applicants with last names Q-Z
Springfield Elementary
Date: April 14
Times: 8 a.m. to noon (applicants can arrive anytime during this period)
Walker Elementary
Date: April 13
Times: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for applicants with last names A-L; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for applicants with last names M-Z
