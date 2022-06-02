Livingston Parish Public Schools is hosting a district-wide Career Fair on Friday, June 3.
The Career Fair will run from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Denham Springs Junior High, located at 401 Hatchel Lane in Denham Springs.
Applicants for job positions are needed in all classifications across the district, including teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, food service technicians, maintenance workers, technology specialists and various special education professionals, according to Human Resources Supervisor Steve Vampran.
“This will be the first district-wide employee recruiting event Livingston Schools has hosted since 2008,” Vampran said in a statement. “We want to extend invitations to anyone interested in working for Livingston Parish Public Schools to explore the opportunities we offer.”
Interested persons can also sign up online through the following portal: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C4DAAAE2DA2FE3-lpps1.
Vampran said the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the district’s efforts to offer a Career Fair to employee candidates for the past three years.
“We’re excited about hosting this event and to share our opportunities with interested persons,” Vampran said. “Livingston Parish Public Schools is one of the state’s leading performers, and we have been recognized as one of the state’s best employers. I would encourage interested persons to sign up online and visit us in person at the Career Fair.”
