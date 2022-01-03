To avoid losing instructional days when winter weather conditions make travel unsafe early in the morning, the Livingston Parish school system will enact a “late arrival” schedule when necessary during the upcoming months.
In a statement, Assistant Superintendent Stephen Parrill said the plan on those days may be to delay the start of school by two or three hours. For example, if a school’s regular start time is 7 a.m., it could be moved to either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. if weather conditions make early-morning travel unsafe.
The same scenario will be used for bus pick-up times, meaning if a child’s regular bus pick-up is 6:30 a.m., it would then be 8:30 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.
In either scenario, Parrill said breakfast would not be served, but the schedules for lunch and dismissal would remain the same.
Parrill said the “late arrival” plan is necessary given the slew of obstacles the local school system and others across the state have faced this year, which include Hurricane Ida and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Livingston Parish schools missed nearly two weeks of instructional time following Hurricane Ida in August, and some were out longer due to prolonged power outages.
Given the time missed for Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 isolation guidelines, the district is hoping to avoid having to outright cancel school days due to wintery weather, as it has been forced to do in the past. At times, the school system has had to cancel school days when icy conditions present safety hazards for those traveling to school, particularly early in the morning.
The “late arrival” schedule aims to allow students to avoid poor travel conditions during early morning hours but still engage in a day of learning.
“Planning for weather in Louisiana can be a monumental task, as our area is impacted by a long hurricane season, followed by several months of unpredictable winter precipitation,” Parrill said. “Add to that mix the potential loss of learning due to the COVID pandemic and you can see why it is necessary that we institute changes to potentially save learning days.”
Parrill said the preset “late arrival” schedules will be posted on each school’s website, the district website at www.lpsb.org, and on the district’s social media platforms. School officials hope to announce any schedule changes a day in advance to give employees, parents, and students time to make any personal schedule adjustments that may be necessary, but Parrill noted that can sometimes be a challenge.
“Advance notice is always a best case and preferred scenario, but it is not always available to us,” Parrill said.
