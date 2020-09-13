The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will be closed on Monday, Sept. 14.
The announcement was made ahead of Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
“Due to the potential of tropical weather on Monday, Sept. 14 and in anticipation of preparing for the possibility of a Category 2 hurricane in our immediate area on Tuesday, Sept. 15, Livingston Parish Public Schools will be closed on Monday Sept. 14,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
“All twelve-month employees are to report to work on Monday. We will assess conditions at noon and make a determination on 12-month employees' dismissal.”
Sally is expected to strengthen Sunday night and Monday as it moves toward the Gulf Coast, bringing with it life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall as early as Monday.
