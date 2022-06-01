Local school children can receive free meals through the end of the month thanks to a continued partnership between the Livingston Parish school system and Focus Foods, officials have announced.
In a statement, Food Services Director Sommer Purvis said Focus Foods will continue to deliver five-day packages of shelf stable food items each week through June 30 to families who have signed up for the service.
Food packages can also be picked up at the district’s hub site, located at 19097 Florida Blvd. in Albany, next to Anytime Fitness. The site is open from 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Purvis said families who signed up for the food deliveries during the school year will continue to receive the food packages through June 30. She also noted that families who are not signed up but would like to receive the food items can sign up for home delivery or for scheduled pick-ups in Albany.
Families who are already registered with Focus Foods for home delivery can opt to change their pickup locations at https://www.focusfoods.us/change-home-delivery-or-pickup.
Families who are currently not registered with the program can visit https://focusfoodsregistration.paperform.co to register for meal services.
“We are very glad we can work with Focus Foods to provide this service,” Purvis said. “We want to encourage all our families to take advantage of this resource, to ensure that our children are receiving the proper nutrition they need to grow and develop.”
A Baton Rouge-based organization that has fed thousands of area children since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Focus Foods recently announced it would soon end its home-delivery meal service.
The meal service was allowed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a way of keeping children fed amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Under COVID-19 Waivers, we were allowed to offer home delivery of multi-day meal boxes,” Focus Food officials said in a statement. “In case you have not been told by your school district, COVID-19 Waivers will end on June 30th, 2022, which means we can no longer offer home delivery of the meal boxes, nor can they be offered 'free of charge', after June 30th, 2022.”
Focus Food officials said they have created a subscription meal box service that ranges from $16 to $19 per week. Through the subscription, people can get a choice of frozen entree boxes or shelf-stable boxes that can be picked up from any of Focus Food’s locations.
