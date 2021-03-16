The upcoming legislative session will not be without its challenges. COVID, infrastructure, and tax systems, amid discussions of redistricting in the wake of a census.
With all of those discussions on the table, there's also a potentially 'good news, bad news' situation for public school systems in Louisiana.
Local officials, school board members, and school system staff enjoyed a rundown of those scenarios from Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr. and Sen. Rogers Pope Monday morning at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center.
First on the docket was potential good news, in that the governor has proposed a pay increase for school employees in the budget, roughly $400 per year, per employee and $200 for support staff at a cost of just over $40 million.
Pope stated that there is general support for the measure in the legislature and expects it to pass. Pope did express disappointment that the governor did not propose more, especially with federal funds coming for COVID and disaster relief to help shore up other areas, but both he and Mincey praised the measure as another win for school systems.
However, there are two taxation scenarios that both legislators express concern for, and have suggested they could have negative effects on the local system.
There is growing support for a centralized sales tax collection system through the state, and the removal of the inventory tax which is a property tax, assessed by local officials, and paid to local governments.
According to the assessor's office, businesses can seek reimbursement through the state for inventory tax, making it a state expense.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor has warned that the removal of inventory tax, which is a tax levied on businesses only, could cause taxing districts to roll up millages placing a higher burden on homeowners. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that doubt, stating that his revenue would be immediately reduced with the loss and he would have to find filler elsewhere.
On the sales tax collection side, businesses currently pay their local sales taxes to the school board offices which functions as the sales tax collector for the parish, and then businesses must remit the state their six cents (6%) on a separate payment. Businesses and business-friendly lobbying groups, such as the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry, have often decried the system as 'confusing.'
In the past, local collectors and taxing entities have warned that state-collection systems could cause issue with local tax dollars. Local officials have even suggested that businesses could 'fly under the radar' without paying their fair share or, in other instances, have no 'lee-way' with the state to make payments or work back into the 'green' after becoming delinquent.
However, support in the legislature is high for the measure and it is expected to get some attention during this session.
Mincey, former school board representative and former chairperson, also stated that he had formed a committee to work through potential reasons for the state's shortage of qualified teachers. The committee was born from a relationship with the school board, specifically Livingston Parish Public Schools director Bruce Chaffin, who had informed Mincey that the district has seen a sharp decline in the number of available, certified teachers coming out of local colleges.
Mincey placed Chaffin on the committee.
Finally, officials received an update on a millage renewal and bond proposal to expand sports facilities at Denham Springs High School, which is going before voters in April.
Currently, both the baseball and softball teams rely on a partnership with North Park to host their home games. Track has no such luck, lacking the ability to orchestrate any home meets due to no facilities on campus or North Park.
And, almost every Denham High coach - including Athletic Director and head football coach Brett Beard - consistently express frustration with the school's field house, which also houses a small area for coaches' offices, and a shared weight room.
For years, expansion has seemed out of reach, due to the 'landlocked' nature of the high school campus.
However, an ambitious plan by the high school, coaching staff, school board, and Denham Springs High School Athletic Association would see a baseball field, softball field, track facilities, and a state-of-the-art field house come to the high school campus.
"This has been needed for a long time," said Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard, "it's not a new idea."
And residents of the Denham school district - District 1 - will have a chance to vote on it Saturday, April 24.
"(The new facilities are) such a great thing for the community," said Laura Dunlap, this year's head of the Denham Springs Athletic Association (DSAA). "The DSAA is just doing whatever we can to promote it."
The funding for the plan would repurpose the 8.64 mills that were utilized to fund bonds that provided revenue to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High, which will soon be paid in full. The Livingston Parish School Board has already approved an election for the spring to approve the bond issuance - which will not exceed $13 million to run for 20 years, according to the language.
That election will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at precincts inside the Denham Springs School District, which extends from just north of Port Vincent, up Highway 16, nearly to Watson.
Neither the school board or the high school itself has engaged with engineers or designers beyond preliminary phases.
The 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature begins Monday, Apr. 12 at noon and will adjourn no later than 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jun. 10.
