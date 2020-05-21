The Livingston Parish Public Schools system recently announced its 2019-20 Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year winners.
A total of 44 teachers and principals were recognized from the elementary, middle school, and high school levels.
Each school was allowed to select its own Teacher of the Year winner, and those were then nominated for the parish-wide honor in the three grade level categories.
This year’s LPPS 2019-20 Teacher of the Year recipients were Michelle Booth, Juban Parc Elementary; Melissa Belgard, Denham Springs Junior High; and Eric Fasbender, Live Oak High School.
Additionally, the district also recognized its 2019-20 Principal of the Year winners, who were Julie Dugas, Freshwater Elementary; Bryan Wax, Denham Springs Junior High; and Kris Rountree, Holden High.
All parish winners competed in the state’s regional competition, with Wax advancing as a state finalist for Louisiana’s Middle School Principal of the Year.
Listed below are this year’s Teacher of the Year winners at their respective schools.
High School
John Legoria, Albany High
Melissa McCaa, Denham Springs Freshman High
Stacey Thomasson, Doyle High
Jennifer Vulgamore, Holden High
Eric Fasbender, Live Oak High
Jo Lynn Hegwood, Walker Freshman
Bridget Albright, Walker High
Middle School
James Pechon, Albany Middle
Melissa Belgard, Denham Springs Junior High
Jennifer Kemp, Holden Middle
Rebeka Fairburn, Juban Parc Junior High
Robyn Lee, Live Oak Junior High
Janet DeLee, Live Oak Middle
Melissa Anderson, Maurepas
Robin Skinner, North Corbin Junior High
Meghann Ringo, Southside Junior High
Erica Ablak, Springfield Middle
Alicia Guidry, Westside Junior High
Elementary
Cheryl Criswell, Albany Lower Elementary
Michelle K. Stewart, Albany Upper Elementary
Janine Archer, Denham Springs Elementary
Mallory Craig, Doyle Elementary
Pam Davis, Eastside Elementary
Anthony Elliot, French Settlement Elementary
Shannon Seal, Freshwater Elementary
Lindsey Lee, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Shawn Wascom, Holden Elementary
Michelle Booth, Juban Parc Elementary
Emily Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary
Chantel Waguespack, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Tammy Harvin, Live Oak Elementary
Jessica Janis, Maurepas
Jhann Ratliff, North Corbin Elementary
Sealy Pettavino, North Live Oak Elementary
Jeanette Hogan, Northside Elementary
Buffie Harrell, Seventh Ward Elementary
Elizabeth Abbott, South Fork Elementary
Angie Elkins, South Live Oak Elementary
Kayleigh Wells, Springfield Elementary
Angelle Maher, Southside Elementary
Amber Guillot, Walker Elementary
