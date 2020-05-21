The Livingston Parish Public Schools system recently announced its 2019-20 Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year winners.

A total of 44 teachers and principals were recognized from the elementary, middle school, and high school levels.

Each school was allowed to select its own Teacher of the Year winner, and those were then nominated for the parish-wide honor in the three grade level categories.

This year’s LPPS 2019-20 Teacher of the Year recipients were Michelle Booth, Juban Parc Elementary; Melissa Belgard, Denham Springs Junior High; and Eric Fasbender, Live Oak High School.

Additionally, the district also recognized its 2019-20 Principal of the Year winners, who were Julie Dugas, Freshwater Elementary; Bryan Wax, Denham Springs Junior High; and Kris Rountree, Holden High.

All parish winners competed in the state’s regional competition, with Wax advancing as a state finalist for Louisiana’s Middle School Principal of the Year.

Listed below are this year’s Teacher of the Year winners at their respective schools.

High School

John Legoria, Albany High

Melissa McCaa, Denham Springs Freshman High

Stacey Thomasson, Doyle High

Jennifer Vulgamore, Holden High

Eric Fasbender, Live Oak High

Jo Lynn Hegwood, Walker Freshman

Bridget Albright, Walker High

Middle School

James Pechon, Albany Middle

Melissa Belgard, Denham Springs Junior High

Jennifer Kemp, Holden Middle

Rebeka Fairburn, Juban Parc Junior High

Robyn Lee, Live Oak Junior High

Janet DeLee, Live Oak Middle

Melissa Anderson, Maurepas

Robin Skinner, North Corbin Junior High

Meghann Ringo, Southside Junior High

Erica Ablak, Springfield Middle

Alicia Guidry, Westside Junior High

Elementary

Cheryl Criswell, Albany Lower Elementary

Michelle K. Stewart, Albany Upper Elementary

Janine Archer, Denham Springs Elementary

Mallory Craig, Doyle Elementary

Pam Davis, Eastside Elementary

Anthony Elliot, French Settlement Elementary

Shannon Seal, Freshwater Elementary

Lindsey Lee, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Shawn Wascom, Holden Elementary

Michelle Booth, Juban Parc Elementary

Emily Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary

Chantel Waguespack, Lewis Vincent Elementary

Tammy Harvin, Live Oak Elementary

Jessica Janis, Maurepas

Jhann Ratliff, North Corbin Elementary

Sealy Pettavino, North Live Oak Elementary

Jeanette Hogan, Northside Elementary

Buffie Harrell, Seventh Ward Elementary

Elizabeth Abbott, South Fork Elementary

Angie Elkins, South Live Oak Elementary

Kayleigh Wells, Springfield Elementary

Angelle Maher, Southside Elementary

Amber Guillot, Walker Elementary

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.