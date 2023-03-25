Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy released the following statement after residents voted down a one-cent sales tax proposal on Saturday that would've enabled the district to fund pay raises for school employees.
"Dear Livingston Parish Voters,
"I know the past few months have been a difficult time for the people of Livingston Parish, as we have grappled with the issue of adding a 1-cent sales tax to some purchases in order to benefit our school teachers and staff.
"The decision to place a 1-cent sales tax proposition on the ballot was made after much contemplation by school and community leaders who viewed this funding option as the best way to increase salaries in the Livingston Parish Public Schools System. The salary increases are needed to enable the district to hire and retain qualified personnel.
"Nonetheless, the voters of Livingston Parish did not support this proposed funding solution as presented on the March 25 ballot.
"We know that low pay for Livingston Parish Public School employees will continue to present challenges for our system, but that our leaders will do all they can to manage available funds to give our schools the resources and personnel they need to provide our children with a quality education. We know that the vast majority of our employees are dedicated professionals who will continue to put forth their very best effort, every day, to positively impact every child in their care.
"It is my hope that our parish can heal from any division that may have occurred during this election, and that other options to improve the wages of our school professionals may present themselves in the near future."
Sincerely,
Joe Murphy, Superintendent
