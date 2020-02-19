A warning via social media, as well as e-mail, went out to individual school administrators Wednesday morning.
The warning was about another piece of social media, the rapidly expanding TikTok app, which produces short videos for rapid consumption.
A new social media challenge has been issued, this one labeled the 'Tripping Jump Challenge,' and began in TikTok. According to the challenge, three people line up, and when the person in the middle jumps up, the other two kick their legs out from under them.
"This can cause serious injuries to the target middle jumper including broken bones, concussions, or worse," the announcement from Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
"We ask that (school administrators) notify your staff about this challenge and have your PE coaches educate each class on the dangers of this activity and that participation in this behavior will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary action," the announcement said.
The school system also asked that parents keep a close eye on students at home, as the challenge is not limited to school grounds.
