With school starting as the state continues to experience record-setting heat, Livingston Parish school leaders are urging students to bring one extra supply — a sturdy, reusable water bottle.
Superintendent Joe Murphy made that suggestion in a statement released the week school is slated to start.
More than 26,000 students in grades K-12 will start the 2023-24 school year on Friday, Aug. 11.
Murphy said the district will allow students to bring their own water bottles with them to school and on their buses to assist in keeping them cool and hydrated in the record-breaking heat that has settled over much of the country.
The district is calling the safety initiative, “Hydrate & Be Great.”
“We know that getting overheated and dehydrated can cause health and behavioral problems, but drinking plenty of water can help an individual cool down, remain more focused, less irritated and more productive in their day – improving their potential to be great,” Murphy said.
Murphy said students will be given ample time to fill their water bottles between classes and during recess and lunch periods. He encouraged students to bring chilled bottles each morning, and to use bottles that are well insulated and sturdy to allow for use throughout the day.
