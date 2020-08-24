The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will make an announcement regarding school reopening this week by Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
The local school system is closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the threat from tropical storms Marco and Laura. Murphy said school leaders will continue to monitor weather conditions Monday evening and Tuesday morning to determine whether schools will open on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The district will inform parents and guardians of its plans by Tuesday afternoon, Murphy said.
The announcement from the school district comes a few hours after all tropical storm watches and warnings related to Tropical Storm Marco were discontinued. Marco, which reached hurricane strength Sunday, dropped back to a tropical storm Monday and is expected to become a tropical depression later tonight.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to gather strength as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico before becoming a hurricane on Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday, weather experts said, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles from the center.
Speaking to reporters early Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Laura is predicted to be a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday night in southwest Louisiana around Morgan City.
The National Hurricane Center said Laura could dump 4-8 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon through Friday, “with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border north into portions of the lower Mississippi Valley.”
In the statement, Murphy said updates on Laura will determine the district’s schedule for the remainder of the week.
