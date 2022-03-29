With damaging winds and possible tornadoes in Wednesday’s forecast, Livingston Parish Public Schools will release early for all students and employees.
The district will follow its normal half-day schedule for class activity and food service, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
This schedule will allow all drive-home bus activity to be off the roads by 1 p.m.
The national weather service is forecasting the highest threat of damaging winds and tornadoes to occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
After-school activities for Wednesday have also been cancelled, Murphy said.
Regular class schedules at all district schools will resume on Thursday, March 31.
For the latest information from Livingston Schools, visit the district’s social media platforms or website at www.lpsb.org.
